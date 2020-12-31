Margaret “Peggy” Giese, 93
Margaret “Peggy” Giese, 93, died peacefully on December 26, 2020, at Anita’s Garden in Grafton. With family at her side, her sister Pat introduced her into heaven saying, “Jesus, this is Peggy and Peggy this is Jesus.”
Peggy was born on July 8, 1927 in East Troy, the daughter of the late George and Anna Stosina. She was wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She loved vacationing with her family and friends at Cool Sha Nagh, where she could float on her back for hours. She loved playing cards, Scrabble, sewing and cooking.
She was the beloved wife of the late Chester W. Giese; loving and devoted mother of Kathryn (Kenneth) Wegner and Clifford (Rebecca) Giese; son-in-law Dennis Gall; daughter-in-law Nancy Giese. Peggy was preceded in death by two children: Roberta and Clayton. She was dear “Peggers” to Lara, Mollie, Matt, Mandy, Daniel, Thomas, Alex, David and Douglas; great-grandma to Brady, Max, Sydney, Shea, Carter, Lily, Griffin and Nicholas. She was dear sister of Mary Pat Klein and Caroline Knotek; sister-in-law of Harvey (Joan) Giese and is further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grafton, on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 12:00 noon - 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, myotonic dystrophy or charity of your choice are appreciated. A special thank-you to the caring staff at Anita’s Gardens in Grafton and Heartland Hospice. Peggy was the sweetest, most loving gift to all who knew her and we will miss her dearly.
