Marian L. Vorpagel, 76
Marian L. Vorpagel (nee Schmeling), age 76 years, peacefully entered heaven on November 26, 2020. Best friend and wife of the late Kenneth “Ken.” Dear mother of Brian (Tina Brooks) Vorpagel. Sister-in-law of Elaine Vorpagel. Godmother of Marissa Szymala. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Private inurnment at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church–Freistadt. Memorials appreciated to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church – Freistadt, Trinity Historical Society or Milwaukee Lutheran High School.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory in Cedarburg is serving the family.