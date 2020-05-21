Marianne Kinscher, 84
Marianne Kinscher of Trempealeau died peacefully surrounded by many loving family members on Sunday May 10, 2020, in Cedarburg, at Nicole Kinscher’s (daughter) home.
Marianne was a native of Germersheim, Germany, born May 19, 1935, to Otto and Franziska Henrich. In March of 1956, Marianne Henrich immigrated to Milwaukee. There she met her husband, Lothar Kinscher from Germany who had immigrated to Milwaukee in August 1951. Marianne and Lothar met at the Bavarian Inn, a popular restaurant and ballroom, quickly fell in love, and married four months later.
Marianne and Lothar lived in Brookfield from 1961 to 1980 when they moved to Grafton. They raised six devoted children, sharing their love of nature, outdoor activities, and animals. After her husband’s retirement from Russel T. Gilman in 1996, they moved to their second home in Trempealeau. All too soon, Lothar suddenly passed away on March 31, 2000. Marianne continued to live in Trempealeau at the home they built together in the early 1970s. While in Trempealeau, Marianne enjoyed spending time with family, riding her bike through Perrot State Park, taking walks to town, feeding birds with backyard feeders, and fishing with family members, often out-fishing them. She especially enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren, reading to them and baking their favorite cookies. Marianne’s greatest joy was her family.
Marianne Kinscher was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Bernd. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughters Michelle (Greg) Bushey of Breckenridge, Colo., Nicole Kinscher of Cedarburg, Denise (Steve) Garro of Flagstaff, Ariz.; her sons Norman Kinscher of Costa Mesa, Calif., Jim (Nancy) Kinscher of Saukville, Joe (Stephanie) Kinscher of Manitowoc; eight loving grandchildren, and many loving relatives in Germany.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a financial donation to the Friends of Perrot State Park (https://www.friendsofperrotstatepark.org/) in Trempealeau.
