WEST BEND
Marie Emily Schmidt, 54
Sept. 16, 1966 - Nov. 3, 2020
Marie Emily Schmidt, 54, of West Bend, died on Nov. 3, 2020, after fighting a long battle with cancer.
Marie was born on Sept. 16, 1966, in Stoughton, to Earl and LaVon ‘Bonnie’ (Peetz) Keehn. Marie graduated from Stoughton High School in 1985 and earned an international business degree from UW-Platteville in 1989. She was very active in various organizations and groups; loved traveling, gardening, cooking and enjoying the lake home up north.
Marie really enjoyed genealogy and was able to trace her ancestry to a lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, and thus was an active member with Daughters of American Revolution. Later, she was able to trace her roots back to the Mayflower, which prompted a few trips out to the East Coast.
Marie always had a thirst for knowledge which tied into her love of history as well as traveling, as numerous trips either abroad or domestic, involved seeing and experiencing history. Her favorite trips were those that crammed the most historical visits as possible in each day’s time frame.
She also loved politics and religion, never missing a chance to discuss either and was active in both. Her caring and charismatic personality was known immediately by those she met as she was sure to engage everyone around her and use her quick wit to make everyone laugh. Marie would often interject her childhood stories of growing up in a historic house on a dairy and tobacco farm near Cooksville, and how that upbringing laid the foundation to her beliefs and values.
We will all miss her dearly but we are all left with a lifetime of lasting memories and peace knowing that she is in heaven.
Marie leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years, Tom Schmidt, and their daughter, Katrina Schmidt.
She is further survived by her brothers, Bruce (Diane) Keehn of Evansville and Theodore (Lisa) Keehn of Cooksville, and her sisters Clarice (Dennis) Green of Footville, and Joyce (Bruce) Komarowski of Naples, Fla.; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Wayne Keehn.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Alliance Bible Church, 13939 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon. Pastor Brian Dainsberg will officiate. Interment to take place following the funeral service. A visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 12 noon to 1:45 p.m. Memorial donations to the church are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.