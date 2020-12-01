Marie M. Wahnschaffe
July 23, 1924 — Nov. 25, 2020
Marie M. Wahnschaffe, 96, went to join her siblings on November 25, 2020. She was born to Herman and Anna (nee Schmidt) Wahnschaffe on July 23, 1924 in Chicago. At the age of 7, the family moved to Lomira. They lived in the old cheese factory by Ebenezer Church. Marie attended the one-room Elwood grade school and graduated from Lomira High in 1942. In 1945, she entered the Army. After the war in 1946, she married Domingo Garcia and made California her home. They separated in 1957. From 1950-1973, she worked for L.A. County at Olive View Hospital, working in the TB wards to administration. After the earthquake in 1971, she went to work at Magic Mountain in bookkeeping. Over the years, she lived in Bishop, Roseville, and Citrus Heights, California.
Marie enjoyed traveling from local to foreign lands, always enjoying the local people with a keen interest in history. Genealogy was a passion for her. Always wanting to know “Who’s your Daddy”! She enjoyed china painting and photography, taking photos of her many close friends and family. She loved to sing. She believed “She was rich as cream!”
Surviving Marie is her goddaughter, Carol (Alan) Marx of Kewaskum; sister-in-law, Nancy Wahnschaffe of Stevens Point; and many dear nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Marion (Harry) Tousey; two brothers, John and first wife, Irene Lauters, and Allen (Miyo) Wahnschaffe; and great-nephews and many dear friends.
Due to the COVID regulations, a celebration for Marie will be held next summer when extended family can travel. Memorials may be made to the Washington County Humane Society or the Women’s War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Waterford and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.
