SLINGER
Marilyn Irene Strupp
March 29, 1935 — July 5, 2020
Marilyn Irene Strupp (nee Hahn) entered into eternal life peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in her home in Slinger on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Marilyn was born on March 29th, 1935 in Slinger to Frank and Clara Hahn. She attended Slinger High School with her high school sweetheart, Maurice, and they were crowned Homecoming King and Queen in 1952. They graduated in 1953, married in November of 1954 and shortly after started farming. Over the next twelve years they welcomed seven children.
Marilyn was said to be very social, sometimes a little feisty, but her family remembers her as a loving mother and grandmother who always has an open door and welcoming heart. She especially loved spending time with her entire family as often as they could get together. Family meant every to her. Marilyn was a great cook, famous for her mashed potatoes. She always made sure no one left the table hungry. Her hobbies included bowling, listening to polka and playing dominos and Sheepshead. Later in life, Marilyn and Maury spent their time mastering a collection of 1000+ piece puzzles. She was also an active and dedicated member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, serving as a member of The Christian Mothers Organization for many years.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Maurice Strupp; her siblings Theresa Becker (Hahn), Jerry and Jack Hahn, her children, Barbara (Al) Bonlender, Ken (Jean) Strupp, Mike (Marian) Strupp, Larry (Terry) Strupp, David (June) Strupp, Sue (Randy) Weske, her 13 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Clara Hahn, her siblings Ruth, Paul, Helen, and Richard, her daughter Kathy (Lee) Wagner and great-grandchild, Cameron Weske.
Family will greet relatives and friends at the Shimon Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m., concluding with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. St. Peter’s Catholic Church (200 E. Washington Street, Slinger, WI 53086) with the Very Rev. Fr. Rick Stoffel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marilyn to the Cancer Society or to St. Peter’s Catholic Church Endowment Fund (208 E. Washington Street, Slinger, WI 53086) are appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.