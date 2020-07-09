Marilyn Prom, 85
Marilyn Prom (nee Paulus) 85, of Grafton, formerly of Belgium passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial for Marilyn will be held at Divine Savior Parish — Holy Cross Chapel, 5330 County Road B, Belgium, WI 53004, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors the evening before on Friday, July 17, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington, WI 53074, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Lake Church. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.