NORTH FOND DU LAC
Marion A. Roos-Weis
May 27, 1934 — Oct. 18, 2020
Marion Alma Roos-Weis, 86, of North Fond du Lac, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born May 27, 1934, in Barton, the daughter of Urban and Anna (Bremser) Prost. On, April 28, 1951, she married Paul W. Roos at Immanuel UCC of West Bend. She went on to work for the West Bend School District, in food services for many years. Paul passed away August 1, 1976. After Paul’s passing, she met Donald “Rudy” Weis and they were wed on February 29, 1996. She was an administrative assistant for Rudy’s Trenching Service. She was a member of the VFW’s Lady’s Auxiliary of West Bend, a former member of Immanuel UCC of West Bend, and a current member of Pilgrim UCC of Fond du Lac. She had a love of cooking and baking and always had room for one more at her table.
She is survived by her two children, Dennis (Cindy) Roos of West Bend and Linda (Randy) Stutz of North Fond du Lac; six grandchildren, Jason (Shari) Roos, Kevin Roos, Daniel “DJ” (fiancé, Ashley) Roos, Peggy (Brian) DelVecchio, Kaitlynn (Brent) Zick, and Gretchen (Jon) Schadeberg; 11 great-grandchildren, Nolyn, Mason, Arianna, Jacklyn “JJ”, Brason, Dominic, Aubree, Broly, Adelyn, Adrian, and Henry; sister, Arline DeMunck of Fond du Lac; special friend, Marsha Kramer, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two brothers, Harold (Doris) Prost and Merlin (Doris) Prost; three brothers-in-law, Harvey DeMunck, Phillip (May) Roos, and David (Edna) Roos; and a sister-in-law, Helen (Eddy) Panzer.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave., Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Pastor Richard Feyen will be officiating. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Burial will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Cemetery, West Bend.
