WEST BEND
Marion A. Schoenbeck
Feb. 14, 1926 – June 1, 2020
Marion Alma Schoenbeck (neé Konrad) of West Bend passed away peacefully June 1, 2020, at Serenity Villa surrounded by her loving family at the age of 94. Marion was born February 14, 1926, in Richfield to George and Emilie Konrad. She was the youngest of three siblings. In 1942 she met the love of her life, Maynard Schoenbeck, at the Washington County Fair. Both were the children of hardworking farmers, and as their relationship blossomed they courted from several townships away through a series of adorable love letters. In one particularly sweet letter, Marian pondered to Maynard if he might actually be “the one.” In 1944, Marion graduated high school and the two got married shortly after on October 14, 1944.
Together Marion and Maynard ran a farm and raised six children. Marion also was a member of Washington County HCE (Home Community Education) for 55 years. Marion and Maynard were both active members and leaders at their church, St. John’s Lutheran in West Bend. Marion was a member of the St. John’s Ladies Guild, and had her recipes featured in the St. John’s Cookbook. Marion was an exceptional baker and loved sharing her skills, especially every year with her family on their annual cookie baking day.
Outside of her work on the farm and in her community, Marion loved nature and traveling. Marion and Maynard traveled together to all 50 states, Canada, and Europe. She loved to fish with her husband and children, loved the outdoors, and was particularly fond of birds. Right up until the day she passed away, Marion had bird feeders outside her window and was frequently visited by finches, Baltimore orioles, and her personal favorite, cardinals. She also was a lover of many other animals, especially dogs. Her various dogs and grand-dogs lit up her life. Seeing them and talking about them always brought laughter and a smile to her face.
Marion was the matriarch of a large family. Maynard died on September 8, 2001, and Marion kept powering on through numerous health challenges for another 19 years. In that time, she was surrounded by the love and support of her children, 14 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was a shining example of patience, resilience, kindness, compassion, and grace. She will be sorely missed.
Marion is now reunited with her parents, George and Emilie; her husband, Maynard; her son Dale; her sister, Viola; her brother, Lloyd; her brother-in-law, Earl; her grandson-in-law, Dave; and many other friends and relatives in heaven.
She is survived by her children: Beverly (Don) Buckmann, Eileen Noegel, Gary (Ruth) Schoenbeck, Alan (Sue) Schoenbeck, and Laurie (Tim) Rudd; as well as her grandchildren: Diana (Richard) Osberg, Sandra Buckmann, Brian (Melanie) Buckmann, John and Jeremy Noegel, Rachel (James) Crofts, Ryan (Kristina) Haensgen, Katie Schoenbeck, Kristin (Austin) Noll, Peter (Nicole) McHugh, Matt McHugh (Laura Schilter), Luna, Kayla and Matthew Rudd; her great-grandchildren: Tanner, Logan and Brady Buckmann, Mason and Riley Osberg, Jameson, Brayden and Cameron Crofts, and Emma Kutzke; her sister-in-law Marian Konrad, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A special thank-you to the entire staff of Serenity Villa III for their exceptional care and for treating her like she was family.
The visitation for Marion will be at Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5 (there will be limited people allowed in at one time) followed by a funeral service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 809 S. Sixth Ave., West Bend, at 1:00 p.m., with the Rev. Stephen Reynolds presiding. She will then be laid to rest at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials can be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.