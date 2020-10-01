Marion Andree (nee Prange)
Marion Andree (nee Prange) passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 98 years. She is survived by her son, Bruce, and son-in-law, Paul Zwettler. Marion is also survived by her grandchildren Chad, CJ, Kristine and Brandon, and five great-grandchildren.
Marion was born on October 12, 1921, in the Township of Herman to Edwin and Helen (nee Marquardt) Prange. Marion was married to Russell Andree, who passed away in 1996. Marion worked at Allen-Bradley for 13 years, and was quite active, enjoying hobbies like golfing, bowling and playing cards. Later in life, she enjoyed sitting at her big picture window and watching all the wildlife in her backyard.
For online condolences please visit the funeral home website, www.muellerfuneralhome.com. Services to be held at a later date. Private inurnment will be at Immanuel Cemetery.
