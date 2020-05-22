WEST BEND
Marion Ann Beine
April 6, 1936 — May 20, 2020
Marion Ann Beine (nee Ritger), age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born on April 6, 1936, on the family farm in West Bend to Alex and Julia (Felton) Ritger. Marion is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Norbert; children, Cindy (Keith) Gierach, Jim (Rochelle), Sandy (Jim) Weiland; grandchildren, David (Angela) Gierach, Nicholas (Whitney) Gierach, Matthew Hovila, Liz and Alex Weiland; many great-grandchildren; brothers- in-law and sisters-in-law. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A viewing will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend WI 53095. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at a later date followed by an interment at Holy Angels Cemetery.
A special thank-you to the staff of Kathy Hospice for their loving care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.