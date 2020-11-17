KEWASKUM
Marion H. Doms
Marion H. Doms, age 91 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
Marion was born on September 12, 1929, in the Town of Kewaskum to Arthur and Hertha (nee Mertz) Doms.
Marion attended a rural one-room school house in the Town of Kewaskum. She grew up, lived, and worked on the family farm most of her life. Marion enjoyed farming, all types of gardening, and working on puzzles. She loved music and enjoyed listening to and singing all of her favorites. Marion was a very good cook and impressed the area farmers who came to work with the thrashing crew. She left the farm to live in Cascade for a few years before moving back to Kewaskum at Kettle Moraine Gardens. Marion was very active with the Kettle Moraine Gardens Community where she lived for the past three years.
Marion was a lifelong member of Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum. Her faith was very important to her.
Those Marion leaves behind to cherish her memory include her beloved cousins, Mae Oppermann, Ruben “Buddy” Oppermann, Art (Donna) Schmidt, Gerald (Mary) Mertz, and Roger (Kathy) Mertz.
She is further survived by other cousins, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her sister, Adeline (Wilbert) Weinhold; and special cousin, Ruben Oppermann.
Marion’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum and Horizon Home Care & Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Due to current restrictions, private funeral and graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum. Memorials in Marion’s name can be directed to Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund (343 First St., Kewaskum, WI 53040).
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marion’s arrangements.