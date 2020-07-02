TOWN OF SCOTT
Marion M. Schacht
Nov. 18, 1930 — June 29, 2020
Marion M. Schacht (nee Domann), 89, of the Town of Scott, stepped into eternal life at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls on Monday, June 29, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Sheboygan County, she was born on November 18, 1930, to Ervin and Clara (nee Abel) Domann. She graduated from Kewaskum High School and continued her education at Milwaukee County General School of Nursing. On August 4, 1951, she married Henry P. Schacht at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Marion was the first employee of the Beechwood Rest Home and spent many years there caring for others. Together for 67 years, Henry preceded her in death on January 14, 2020. She lived each day by word and example by wellordered priorities; to serve God, family and others.
Those Marion leaves behind to cherish her memory include five children, Henry (Sue) Schacht of the Town of Farmington, David Schacht of La Crosse, Douglas (Kristy) Schacht of the Town of Auburn, Darlene (Steven) Block of the Town of Sheboygan Falls, and DuWayne Schacht (Patty Seefeldt) of the town of Osceola; eight grandchildren, Henry (Jeanna) Schacht, Heidi Schacht, Lee Schacht (Jessica Janz), Joseph Schacht, Samuel Schacht, Abby Block (Ryan Beyer), Elizabeth (Ron) Rekowski, and Emily (Andrew) Starosta; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Henry Schacht, Marcus and Carter Rekowski, and Weston Schacht; a sister, Ruth McKenna (Walter Friedemann); a brother, Frederick “Fritz” (LouAnna) Domann; sisters-in-law, Vernell Krueger and Natalie (William) Peterson; a Christian sponsor to Debi Verhage, Terry Taylor, and Rick Domann.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marion was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Ken McKenna, Harold Krueger, and Gerald Schacht; and a nephew, Michael Krueger.
Funeral services for Marion will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W8497 Brazelton Drive, Random Lake (Town of Scott), with the Rev. Brian Krueger officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Marion’s family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Face masks will be provided and social distancing is encouraged.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Marion’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
I lift my eyes to the hills – my help comes from the Lord. — Psalm 121