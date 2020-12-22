PLAINVIEW, MINN.
Marjorie A. Beyer
April 9, 1932 - Dec. 18, 2020
Marjorie A. Beyer, 88, of Plainview, MN, was called home to heaven on Friday, December 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and a much shorter one with leukemia.
Marjorie Ann Peotter was born at her grandparents’ Kaukauna home on April 9, 1932 to Marion (Smith) and Edward Peotter Sr. She grew up on her family’s Outagamie County dairy farm. Marge attended Kaukauna public and Seymour country schools. She graduated from Seymour High School in 1949 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison before marrying Donald Beyer on November 1, 1950. Marge and Donald made several places in the upper Midwest their home before settling in West Bend with their three daughters in 1965. They were active members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Marge worked for many years in the medical records department of St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend, eventually becoming the department head before retiring. She also served as bookkeeper for her husband’s wholesale business. Marge moved to Plainview in 2015 where she lived at Green Prairie Assisted Living.
Marge was a talented musician, playing piano and trombone, as well as singing in many church and community groups. Her love of music led her to form the St. John’s Lutheran Folk Group. In her later years she sang in a trio called “The Elderberries” with her sister Betty and friend Pat. They performed at nursing homes and other community events. She had an abiding curiosity about the world around her. Marge loved animals and was passionate about chickens - a passion she shared with her great-grandson Henry. Marge was a breast cancer survivor who volunteered numerous hours counseling other women going through the same battle.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, a son-in-law, her parents, two brothers, two brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, two nieces, and a great-niece. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Felt of West Bend; her daughters, Barbara (Alvin) Lutringer of Plainview, MN, Christine (Brian) Laine of Arlington, WA, and Jennifer Huber (Tom Hable) of Coralville, IA; seven grandchildren: Anne (Donald) Borgschatz of Plainview, MN, Sarah (Kelli) Williams of Maplewood, MN, Emily (Zachary) Thorpe of Seattle, WA, Rachel (Jason) Kane of Santa Rosa, CA, Benjamin (Dawn) Laine of Arlington, WA, William Huber of Evansville, and Katherine (Adam) Smith of Bondurant, IA; 10 great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, and two step great-great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend. In lieu of flowers, Marge’s family requests memorial gifts be made to the St. John’s Lutheran Church, West Bend music department or the Alzheimer’s Association.
