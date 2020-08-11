Marjorie R. Larsen, 94
Marjorie R. Larsen (nee Hamilton) of Cedarburg, formerly of Mequon, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, at age 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert N. Larsen, loving mother of James (Marilyn Eslien) Larsen, Susan (Jeffrey) Backes, and Nancy (John) Hardee; proud grandma of Kari (Paul) Drew, Lindsay (Enrique) Alvarez, Emily (Zechariah) Burgmeier, Kelli (Michael) Lunsford, and Jaime (Spencer) Schlessinger; and great-grandma of Lilly, Maya, Oliver, Zuko, Tommy, Elaina, and Grayson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marjorie was an avid traveler. She loved golf, family, choir, and winters in Florida. Special thanks to Hamilton House Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for their loving comfort and support of Marjorie and her family.
Funeral services were held at the Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville, with burial at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee. For online condolences, please visit https://www.schramkafuneralhome.com.