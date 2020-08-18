Mark Amato, 69
Mark Amato peacefully ended his adventures on Earth August 9, 2020, with his wife at this side.
He was born in Manitowoc in 1951. His love of nature and bird watching brought him a lifetime of adventures across the United States as well as Canada. He enjoyed sharing his life experiences with his wife Margaret (Lemke) Amato, whom he married in October 1984. Mark and Margie were blessed with two sons, Dominic and Austin. Mark is further survived by his son Michael Amato, brother Greg (Elaine) Amato, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Mark’s career included computer programming, electronic technician work, and real estate ownership. He was a handyman around the house and loved to garden. Part of the yard was maintained as a wild prairie for all the birds and wildlife. He also enjoyed history of local places and events.
A private family service has been held. A memorial celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date when we can once again all gather together.
If you would like to remember Mark with a memorial, the family suggests donations to Western Great Lakes Bird and Bat Observatory (https://wglbbo.org/); Save the Soldiers Home (https://www.savethesoldiershome.com/) or a zoo/nature center of your choice.
