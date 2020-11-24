Mark J. Becker, 74
Mark J. Becker of Cedarburg, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 74. Mark was born in Iowa on June 6, 1946, the son of the late Siegbert and Helen (Nee Bertram) Becker. Mark graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Mark served his country in the United States Army for two years. Upon returning from the military, Mark and his brother Michael opened their business Computerized Planning Systems. Mark was a member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 40 years. He served as a secretary of the Congregation and was an elder. His favorite pastimes were biking, hiking and woodworking. Most importantly, Mark enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mark is survived by his wife, Jill (nee Thompson); his daughters: Jennifer Prom and Carrie (Jon) Toutenhoofd; proud grandpa of: Abby and Sarah Prom and Liam Toutenhoofd; siblings: David (Pat) Becker, Rebecca Erhardt, Michael (Rita) Becker and James (Denise) Becker. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Private family services will be held at First Immanuel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Randolph Raasch officiating. Inurnment will be at Zur Ruhe Cemetery. Memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Guardian Angel Program or Bold Enough Campaign.
