Mark R. Brumm
March 18, 1944 — July 8, 2020
Mark R. Brumm, age 76, passed peacefully July 8, 2020, surrounded by loving family members and the dedicated care staff at Bay Harbor Asst. Living, Beaver Dam, alongside Generation’s Hospice Care. The quality of his daily life was made possible only by their caring hands. For the past 15 years, Mark lived courageously with Parkinson’s disease.
Mark was born March 18, 1944, in Hartford to parents Joseph A. Brumm and Marie M. (Gebhard) Brumm. His youth was spent attending St. Lawrence Catholic School, Slinger High School and working on the family farm at Kettle Marine and Arthur Road, where he learned numerous skills and crafts required for self-sustained farming.
After graduating from Slinger High in 1962, although Mark enjoyed farming and the country, it was not his only life passion. With numerous acquired hand skills he was offered a job in 1963 as a master carpenter for Hartcraft Woods & Frames. He worked at Hartcraft until 1965, when a new opportunity to train as a tool & die maker became available with Chrysler Outboard Corporation. Mark loved the precision of this work and continued to advance in this profession for the next 24+ years — first for Chrysler Outboard, then US Marine, then Force Outboard, which ultimately split up and moved away from Hartford in 1990. Mark retired from Force, still wanted to work, however in a less stressful occupation. On a visit one day to his favorite grocery, County Market, he noticed a post in the Vegetable Dept. for a night-time supervisor. Well this certainly fit his criteria of “less stress.” So he applied and for the next 10 years he enjoyed serving County Market customers and engaging in community activities.
Mark was an avid stock car racing fan, frequently visiting Slinger Raceway with family and close friends. He also followed NASCAR and was a big fan of car 17 driver, Matt Kenseth. In team sports, Mark was always a loyal Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers super fan, following both teams all season long. He was also an avid lake and stream fisherman, an activity he loved to share with his daughter and grandchildren.
Mark is survived by his sister, Hope (Brumm) Estrada, husband, Joseph Anthony Estrada, Houston,Texas; daughter, Jilleen Brumm, fiancé Ken Sippel; grandchildren: Tyler Gessner, Cheyenne Gessner, and Andrew Landon, Neenah; son, Richard Brumm and family, Fort Myers, Florida.
He is further survived by cousins: Mary Ann & Dennis Gehring, Hartford; Bonnie & Eugene Kaster, Orinda, California; Steven & Kim Gebhard, Mayville; Michael J. Gebhard & Art Reynolds, Desert Hot Springs, CA; Gary & Chuay Gebhard, Cocoa, Florida, Kris-Kemm & Rodger Reader, Brett Reader, Hartford.
Mark was preceded in death by his former wife Kathleen (Kinjerske) Lynch.
Special thank-yous: Generations Health Care / Hospice Nurse, Jodi Navis for exceptional end-of-life care.
Bay Harbor Asst. Living, Beaver Dam, Mgr. Autumn UW Neurology Department, Dr. Catherine Gallagher, and UW Nursing Staff: Steve and Glenda for their continuous support throughout Mark’s life.
Services for Mark will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church 215 Main St., Allenton, WI 53002. Diocese requires wearing a MASK. Gathering & visitation begins 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass begins 10:30 a.m. Internment follows at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 5852 WIS-33, Allenton, WI 53002.
Tributes will be greatly appreciated in Mark’s name to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation https://www.michaeljfox. org/donate Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association https://wiparkinson. z2systems.com/np/clients/wiparkinson/donation.jsp The Shimon Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.