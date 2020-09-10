Mark Steven ‘Markey’ Jug
April 7, 1953 — September 4, 2020
Mark Steven Jug, age 67, born in Milwaukee on April 7, 1953, to Albert and Alga Jug, entered into eternal life on Friday, September 4, 2020. Along with his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his uncle Martin F. Jug and his aunts, Helen and Mitzi. Mark’s humble and hardworking background began as a young boy polishing shoes, followed by painting, cleaning mansions, and window washing. While doing all of this, he helped his grandparents and parents in their restaurant establishments where he grew a deep love and appreciation for family and food.
Determined and inspired to follow family traditions, Mark founded a number of successful establishments. As many would agree, there is not enough time, tissues, or space here to describe the profound impact he has extended as a: man, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and boss. A stand-up guy with a big heart; always had time to say hello, lend a smile and a helping hand. Even through a life of trials and tribulations, Mark remained tough as nails and true to his family and business values.
He is survived and deeply loved by his wife, Consuelo Jug; and children Jason, Deanna, Natasha, Marcela, and Fernanda; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Anthony Jug; nephews Justin, Nick, and great-nephew Austin.
Mark’s family would like to express sincere gratitude for the wonderful outpouring of love and support.
As Mr. Jug would say, “Hey, if I were any better, I’d be you,” and “Laku Noc.”
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend WI 53095, with Pastor John Bass presiding. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.