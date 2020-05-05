HORICON
Marlene C. Weber
Feb. 11, 1937 — May 2, 2020
Marlene C. Weber age 83 of Horicon passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the comfort of her home and family.
Marlene was born February 11, 1937, in Palmyra to Dayton F. and Opal M. (nee Grant) Landgraf. She was united in marriage to Arden E. Weber on November 14, 1953, in Hartford. Marlene worked for Broan Manufacturing in Hartford retiring after 30-plus years in 1997. Marlene loved life, her family and friends. Fishing was her biggest passion. She enjoyed winter months in Florida and summer months in Minnesota. She enjoyed camping, making fishing lures, and supporting the Hartford Wrestling Club.
Marlene is survived by her loving children, Bruce (Debbie), Richard (Gabriella) Weber, Dawn (Larry) Saniter, and Roxane (Keith) Krutke; cherished grandchildren, Vanessa (Jared) Parduhn, Jennifer (Casey Sr.) Wollert, Lauren (Luke) Doescher, Marry, April, Deric (Michelle), Andrea Weber, Michelle (Jesse) Splinter, Erick (Molly), Kyle Summ, Ryan (Denyell), and Tiffany Krutke; and cherished greatgrandchildren, Kale, Emery, Presley, Casey Jr., Finley, Levi, Kailey, Riley, Colin, Danica, Kameron, Hunter, Mkenzie, and Blake. She is further survived by her grand-fur-baby, Dutchess, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 53 years, Arden Sr.; loved sons Arden Jr. and Jeffrey; and many siblings.
A private committal will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Memorial contributions in Marlene’s name to Rock Bible Baptist Church, 309 Wisconsin St., Theresa, WI 53091, are appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.