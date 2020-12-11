Marlene Frances Listwan
Marlene Frances Listwan (nee Speckert) passed peacefully on December 7, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a good wife, mother, grandmother, friend, musician, gardener, and artist. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughters Judy Nichols, Cathy Daane, and Sue Peacock, grandchildren, sons-in-law, other relatives and friends. She is now gardening with the angels.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations in her name directed to the Medical College of Wisconsin
for Alzheimer’s research are appreciated. Serving the family is Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, Wauwatosa (414) 7745010, www.schmidtandbartelt.com.