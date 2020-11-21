JACKSON
Marvin P. Hembel
Dec. 13, 1937 — Nov. 18, 2020
Peter Hembel, 82 of Jackson passed away of pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Kathy Hospice. Marvin was born December 13, 1937, on the Hembel Homestead in the Town of Polk, the son of the late Erman and Marie (nee Hahn) Hembel. He attended Maple Lawn School and then West Bend High School, graduating in 1955. After graduation he started driving a milk truck while working on the family farm. On October 29, 1958, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Strupp at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Together they had five children: Karen, Laurie, Lindy, Mike and Julie.
In 1963, Marvin left the farm and bought his own semitractor and pursued a career in trucking, leasing to many companies for several years including Kreilkamp Trucking, Aluminum Industries and Gateway Transportation. After that he worked for his son at S& H Sealed Structures for four years and eventually on to Merco Thermo Tech, a heat and asbestos company, until he retired in 2003.
He was a charter member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, a member of Local 113 for 14 years and a member of the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS).
With his passion in the trucking industry he bought a 1986 Peterbilt and restored in into an amazing show truck, winning numerous awards over an 11-year span. Marvin enjoyed scrapping metal and can-crushing in the garage and he kept his mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles, often helping family members when they were stuck. He also enjoyed his daily morning coffee at Coffeeville or Jimmy’s Restaurant meeting up with friends, new or old, for a friendly conversation, or just getting the paper read or a crossword puzzle complete.
Marvin is survived by his four children and their families: Laurie (Mark) Bublitz and their 2 sons, Adam (Marie) Bublitz (Liliana and Levi) and Grant (Claire) Bublitz (Lena); Lindy Rohlinger and her 2 sons, Tyler (Jolene Paczesny) Wolfgram (Harper and Hadley) and Max Rohlinger; Mike (Julie) Hembel and their two daughters, Kayla (Ross) Schuppel and Nicole (fiancé Joe Tesch) Hembel (William, Taylor, Brody and Tatum); Julie (Mark) Boche and their daughter Bailey Boche. He is further survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dolores Koening, Janet Fritz, Peter (Elaine) Strupp, Cele Schmidt, Fred (Elaine) Strupp, Mary Lou (Jerry) O’Shea, Tom Strupp and Judy Schaefer. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2018; his daughter Karen in 1958; his parents, Erman and Marie Hembel; his parents-in-law, Isador and Cecelia Strupp; his brother Gerald Hembel; his sister-in-law Carol Strupp; and his brothers-in-law: Eugene Fritz, Vernon Goeden and Marvin Schmidt.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with the Rev. Carlos Londono presiding. Burial will follow in Washington County Memorial Park. The family will greet visitors on Monday, at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family to be distributed to Marvin’s’ favorite charities are appreciated.
We would like to extend a special and heartfelt thankyou to the nurses and staff at the Kathy Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to our father.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave your condolences.