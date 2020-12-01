Mary C. Dowe, 93
Mary C. Dowe (nee Johannes) passed away surrounded by her loving family in the early evening hours on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 93.
Mary Catherine Johannes was born in Port Washington on October 7, 1927, the daughter of Nicholas A. and Adelia (nee Hoffmann) Johannes. She grew up in the Knellsville/Port Washington area and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy class of 1947. After high school she attended secretarial school along with learning floral design, sewing and painting. On June 23, 1954, she was married to Walter W. Dowe in Port Washington. Mary worked in sales and was the owner of Flowers & Favorite Things in Stonecroft. She was also a member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter. Survivors include her children: Gary (Valerie) Dowe of Grafton, Suzanne (the late James) Champion of West Allis, Kristoffer (Cindy) Dowe of Plymouth and Mary (Inayat) Keval of Cedarburg; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Mary will be laid to rest with her husband at a private family service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Port Washington. A funeral Mass, open to the public, will be scheduled for St. Francis Borgia Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s name can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka associate in Cedarburg, is assisting the family.