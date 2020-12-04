WEST BEND
Mary D. Fischer
Dec. 8, 1929 — Nov. 13, 2020
Mary D. Fischer, 90, of West Bend, passed away on November 13, 2020, at Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center in West Bend. Mary was born on December 8, 1929, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (nee Mueller) Heaton. She attended St. Sebastian Grade School and Pius XI High School, graduating in 1949. On July 11, 1959, she was united in marriage to Walter Fischer at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Walter preceded Mary in death on September 9, 1995.
Mary was a lifelong member of the Apostolate of Suffering. A member of the New Comers Club of West Bend for a short time and the Fair Park Maids Homemakers Club from 1964 to December of 1993 when it disbanded.
Those Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory include a sister, Patricia Shannon of Wauwatosa; nieces and nephews, Meg and John Stone, Beth and Pete Gottsacker, Amy and Dan DeMatthew, Tim and Sue Shannon, Dan and Colleen Shannon, Katie and Rich Regan, Brigid and Michael Buchert; good friends, Sandy and Tom Zernia, Mary Whitney, Jim and Donna Reitz, Gloria and John Hahn, Linda and Mike Sternig, and John Bleise.
Private family services will be held for Mary. A memorial mass will be held at a later date to be announced.
The family would like to thank the 3rd floor nurses station on Sunrise, especially Sue Schickert for her extra care always given to Mary and for Darcie trying to help Mary navigate the electric typewriter. It is truly appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.