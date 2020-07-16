Mary Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Schaub
Feb. 27, 1937 — July 13, 2020
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Schaub passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Ivy Manor of West Bend at the age of 83 following a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on February 27, 1937, at her home in the village of Campbellsport to John and Eva (nee Brown) Pesch. On November 26, 1960, after a whirlwind six-month courtship, Beth married the love of her life, Norman (Butch) Schaub. Beth is survived by her husband, Butch; her brother Joseph (Mary) Pesch; her five children: Michele (Peter Giarratano) Schaub, Doug (Deb) Schaub, Sharon (Mike) Hopp, Sheila Schaub, Brad (Carrie) Schaub; seven grandchildren: Kyla (Justin) Murphy, Zachary Hopp, Nicholas Hopp, Kevin Schaub, Makaela Hopp, Jane Schaub, Ethan Hopp; was a proud aunt to many nieces and nephews; and welcomed numerous extended family members with open arms. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Bernadine (Virgil) Scholl and Margaret (Russel) Braun; and her brother Jack (Louisa) Pesch.
Beth was an avid, award-winning quilter and created numerous beautiful works of art that her family will continue to cherish. Her husband, Butch, brought her into his boat racing community and they quickly embraced her with open arms. Boat racing became a favorite pastime for the entire family and led to many cherished memories and lifelong friendships from across the country.
Beth’s family will be forever grateful to all of the wonderful caregivers at Ivy Manor of West Bend for the compassionate, loving care they provided her with each and every day.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1025 S. Seventh Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Carlos Londono presiding. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Entombment will follow Mass at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to our family’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s team at: act.alz.org and click on Find A Walk Near You, then click on Find A Team and search for our team For The Love Of Betty.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.