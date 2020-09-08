HARTFORD
Mary Rose Fetkenhauer
Sept. 13, 1922 — Sept. 5, 2020
Mary Rose Fetkenhauer (nee Kohler) age 97 of Hartford passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Majestic Heights in Hartford.
She was born September 13, 1922 in Akron, Ohio, to Mathias and Theresa (nee Hoffman) Kohler. She married William Fetkenhauer on May 11, 1946, in Illinois. Mary was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Parish was devoted to her family and dearly loved her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her many years at Harthaven playing bingo with her friends.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Carole (Mike) Vogelsang of Ashland, Bill (Diane) Fetkenhauer of Hartford, and Patti (Brian) Behnke of Hartford; cherished grandchildren, Michael (Cindy) Vogelsang, Kurt (Kara) Vogelsang, Nick Fetkenhauer, John Behnke, Janel (Nick) Dzwinel and Jordan Behnke; great-grandchildren, Haley, Megan, Jenna and Karin Vogelsang. Dear sister Anne Kay and brother-in-law Robert Schaefer. She is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Bill; siblings and siblings-in-law, Steven (Sylvia) Kohler, Theresa (Robert) Raasch, Matthew (Elvira) Kohler, Rose Ann (Robert) Wenninger, Elizabeth Schaefer, Francis Kohler, Dorothy (Wallace) Margelowsky, Helen (Harold) Hackbarth, Anton Kohler, Joan (William) Sturm, Walter (Virginia) Kohler; infant brother Mathias Kohler; and brother-in-law Kenneth Kay.
Funeral services for Mary will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027, with Fr. Britto officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Inurnment in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery, Hartford.
Memorials to a charity of one’s choice are appreciated.
The family would like to say thank you to Majestic Heights Assisted Living for the loving care provided.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.