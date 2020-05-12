MaryAnn Kress
June 9, 1931 – May 6, 2020
MaryAnn Theresa Kress (nee Kruszyna), age 88 years, passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020. She was born on June 9, 1931, in Milwaukee to Walter and Eva (nee Zgrajek) Kruszyna, was raised in Cudahy, graduated from St Mary’s Academy and also attended Marquette University. On October 7, 1950, MaryAnn married Richard Harold Kress and began her family. She was formerly employed at North Shore Dental Care. She was a long time member of Holy Angels Congregation in West Bend. Our mother’s passions were her family and her love of her Catholic religion. MaryAnn enjoyed square dancing, traveling, rosary making and baking. She also volunteered at the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary in Waukesha.
MaryAnn is the loving mother of Cynthia Kress, Nancy Kress, Richard (Christine) Kress, Timothy (Yolanda) Kress and Therese Kress; dear grandmother of Nicole, Steven, Danielle, Michael, Austin, Matthew and Julia; beloved great-grandmother of Justin, Brandon, Madalynn, Grayson, Olivia and Quinn. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law.
There will be a time of viewing at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095, on Thursday, May 14, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. (No more than 10 persons will be allowed at any one time). Private entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.
The family would like to thank Cedar Community in West Bend for all the care they gave to MaryAnn.
Memorials to Albrecht Free Clinic, 908 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095, are appreciated.
