Mason Jeffrey Holbrook
March 28, 2014 — Sept. 23, 2020
Mason Jeffrey Holbrook, age 6, passed away from unexpected complications on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born on March 28, 2014, in the Town of Polk to Kevin and Kay (nee Brost) Holbrook. Mason loved the TV show called “The Masked Singer,” superheroes, music, ketchup, taking walks, Christmas was his favorite holiday and he always had a huge smile! Mason looked up to his big brother and his cousin Hailey, was an unbelievable fighter and wanted to be a head doctor, firefighter, farmer and a pilot. As hard as life was for Mason, he loved, enjoyed life and didn’t let his congenital heart defect slow him down!
Mason is survived by his loving parents; older brother, Hunter; paternal grandparents, Richard and Diane Holbrook; maternal grandparents, Allan and Lisa Brost; godparents, Clint (Kristin) Holbrook; aunts and uncles, Chris (Angie) Holbrook, Kyle (Beth) Holbrook, Clint (Kristin) Holbrook, Casey (Nicole) Holbrook and Kelly (Josh) Wiebelhaus. He is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.
A public visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. Eight Ave., West Bend, WI 53095). A private Mass of Christian burial will take place with Fr. Howard Haase presiding. Private interment will be at Holy Angels Cemetery.
A BIG thank-you to the staff of Children’s Hospital especially the CICU West 3 team, our Kewaskum and West Bend community for all their love and support and the staff of Kewaskum Elementary School for their amazing dedication.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.