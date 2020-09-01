Melanie ‘Mel’ L. Gerber
Oct. 15, 1950 — Aug. 27, 2020
Melanie “Mel” L. Gerber, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1950, to Carl and Elaine (nee Ristow) Gerber.
Mel enjoyed family, family and family, her dogs, helping anyone that needed it, playing darts, live music and again anything with family.
Mel is survived by her two daughters, Kelly (Ricardo) Deis and Shannon Flowers; her mother, Elaine Gerber; grandchildren, Tyler, Spencer, Caitlyn,Chyanne, Skyla, Kameron; and great-grandson Carter, as well as her brother Thomas Gerber.
She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095. Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday, Sept. 5. from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with a service at noon.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.