SLINGER
Melvin L. Bohn
June 6, 1930 – Dec. 3, 2020
Melvin L. Bohn, age 90, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Slinger. He was born on June 6, 1930, to Edwin and Lorraine (nee Schmidt) Bohn. Melvin grew up and lived in West Bend until he met his first love, Marian Schodron. They were married on February 23, 1952, and moved to Slinger, where they raised their three children. Melvin loved hunting, golfing, fishing and especially, spending time with his family. After Melvin retired from his truck driving profession, he and Marian moved to their home on Lake Kristine in Waushara County, where they lived for 20 years. He truly enjoyed whenever “the kids” came to the lake, especially, the annual family Christmas tree cutting excursions. He will be remembered for his admirable work ethic, intense love of sweets and his enjoyment of a good cup of coffee.
Melvin is survived by his children Marlene Scherr, Mark (Joyce) Bohn and Michael (Ann) Bohn, grandchildren Tabitha (Bryan) Hansen, Cody (Katie) Scherr, Jason (Kathy) Bohn, Jennifer (Christopher) Lambert, Stephanie (Jonah) Held and Melissa Bohn, great-grandchildren Addison and Mason Hansen, Kira, Kinsey and Colin Scherr, Jordyn, Britney and Dustin Bohn, Aiden, Jackson, Caleb and Avery Lambert and his dear friend, Ann Philippi. He is also survived by brother-in-law Kenneth (Sue) Schodron, sisters-in-law Patricia Schodron, Joann Schodron, Mary O’Shea, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Marian, his parents, inlaws Francis and Susan Schodron, son-in-law Melvin “Butch” Scherr, great-grandson Brody Bohn, brothers-in-law Francis Schodron Jr., Dennis Schodron and David Schodron.
Private Funeral Services will be held for the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Serenity Villa for their special and tender care of their Dad.
