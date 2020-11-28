WEST BEND
Meta Frieda Kielley
April 16, 1926 — Nov. 22, 2020
Meta Frieda Kielley (Oelhafen), age 94, of West Bend passed away peacefully at the Waterford on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She and her older twin sister, Mable, were born to Edward and Leona Oelhafen in West Bend on April 16, 1926. She attended St. John’s Lutheran grade school and graduated from West Bend High School with the class of 1944. After graduating, Meta worked at a local chiropractor’s office and met her husband, Donald Kielley, at a big band dance held at the Eagles Club in Milwaukee. They were married soon after.
During their first year of marriage, Meta and Don lived with Don’s parents in Steuben before moving back to West Bend the following year where they bought their first home from her father on Wallace Lake. It was there they enjoyed sixteen years of growing their family and enjoying time together while living next door to her twin sister, Mable. As their kids grew older, Don and Meta moved to a new home in West Bend.
Meta was employed at Amity and the West Bend News for many years before retiring and is remembered by her loved ones for her love of yellow roses, daisies, gardening, and her delicious pecan rolls. Her Christian faith was the foundation on which she lived and she enjoyed serving many years as a volunteer at her church on the altar guild and the ladies guild. Meta was a hardworking, caring, and supportive mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Meta leaves behind to cherish her memory include: her children, Donald (Arlene) and Jeff (Cheryl) Kielley, and Mary (Ken) Barrett; and sisters, Dorothy Koehler, Alice (Harley) Koehler; and sister-in-law, Alice Oelhafen. She is also remembered by her grandchildren: Brad and Jon Kielley, Carisa Fegers, Cyndy Hansen, Jeff Wright, Beckie Brock, Beth Hynes, Brenda Dreher, Trent Kielley, Casie Kielley, Natalie and Benjamin Kielley, and Carrie Kielley. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Olivia, Brooks, and Delanie Fegers, Madison, Hunter, and Taylor Hansen, Veronica, Leo, and Carter Wright, Tanner and Braydee Dreher, Derrek Brock, Kylie and Carson Hynes, Sabrina and Loralie Kielley, and Darrian Kielley who remember her lovingly.
In addition to her parents, Meta was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kielley; brother, Robert Oelhafen; twin sister, Mable Peters; sister, Bernice (Jim) Grigg; grandson, Marc Kielley; great-granddaughter, Lexi Hynes, and brother-in-law, Kenny Koehler.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School West Bend.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Meta’s arrangements.