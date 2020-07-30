Michael Benjamin Charles Sieg, 34
On March 26, 2020 our loving son, Michael, at the age of 34, left our world to a better place.
Michael was a kind-hearted individual who touched many people’s lives with his outgoing, charismatic personality. He always found a way to put a smile on your face.
One of Michael’s greatest gifts was his creative ability to draw magnificent pencil sketches. Each piece expressed himself through imagination, experiences and detailed expressions of his mind. His ability to capture such precise images on paper was remarkable.
Michael’s love for nutritious and healthy foods showed through his passion for cooking and baking. He was a world-class chef. Michael could prepare a dinner from scratch using only the ingredients at hand, memory, experiment and taste to present a meal of ultimate perfection. Many Sunday dinners were enjoyed by our personal chef, Michael.
We will never forget Michael’s eagerness to participate in any challenging activity. Whether it was skateboarding, soccer, volleyball, frisbee golf, DDR or snowboarding,
Michael always played his hardest.
Michael had so many accomplishments in his life and was loved by his family and so many friends. He touched so many people. Michael will never be forgotten and will live through our memories forever.
Michael is survived by his parents, Wendy and Roland Sieg; his sister, Natalie Boser and family, Jason, Madelyn, Ethan and Lydia; his aunt, Terri Norton and Mike; his cousin, Andy Smith and family, Lauren, Brody and Ashur; and several additional cousins, an uncle and a stepmother.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 9400 West Donges Bay Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53092.