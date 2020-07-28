KEWASKUM
Michael J. Marx
Nov. 22, 1948 — July 24, 2020
Michael J. Marx of Kewaskum died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home at the age of 71 years. He was born on November 22, 1948, in West Bend to the late Edward and Louise (nee Schneider). On October 3, 1970, he was united in marriage to Susan Koerble at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. He took great pride in being a dairy farmer for over 50 years. In 1984, he was awarded the title of Farmer of the Year by the Kewaskum Jaycees. He enjoyed traveling around the Upper Great Lakes. A few of his favorite places include Door County, Lake Superior and Lake of the Clouds. He also had a passion for his tractors and spending time in his shed. In his younger years, he played softball with area leagues and was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports teams.
Above all else, he enjoyed time with his wife and children, and later his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; three children: Michelle (Jonathan) Webb of DePere, Michael (Rita) of Dubuque, IA and Peter (Jenny) of Kewaskum; nine grandchildren: Tyler, Cayden and Bryson Webb, Cody, Tristin, Allyana and Reegen Marx and Nolan and Parker Marx; three sisters and one brother: Mary (Richard) Thiemer of Kewaskum, Kathy (John) Lehnerz of West Bend,
Alan (Carol) of Kewaskum and Lori (Paul) Lehnerz of Kewaskum; two sisters-in-law: Jean Bleskacek of Elmwood, Ann Wood of Spring Valley; one brother-in-law, John (Linda) Koerble of West Bend; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Shelly; two sisters, Diane (Jim) Pardee and Shelly Marx.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 31, at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with urn burial following in the parish cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Friday from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.