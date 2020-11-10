LOMIRA
Michael James ‘Mike’ Schneider
July 29, 1944 - Nov. 4, 2020
Michael James ‘Mike’ Schneider, age 76 years, of Lomira was called home to be with the Lord on November 4, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Mike was born on July 28, 1944, in Milwaukee to William and Lillian Schneider (Roxbury). On April 4, 1964, he was united in marriage to Patricia M. Hans. Patricia passed away on September 1, 2014.
Mike graduated from High School in Milwaukee. He enjoyed keeping up with current event and politics.
Those Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory include his three children, Wendy (Tony) Wetzel, Troy (Mary) Schneider, and Tabetha (Craig) Batzler; six grandchildren, Stacy (Abel) Santiago and Jenna (Doug) Wetzel, Steven (Miranda) Neuy, Brittni Schneider, Brianna Schneider, and Bethany Schneider; and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sister Linda; and brother Jerry; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Patricia; Mike was preceded in death by his sister Joy; and brother Mark.
Mike requested no services to be held.
Mike’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Paula Carlton, NP, for the loving care she provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mike’s arrangements.