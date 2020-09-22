Michael James Wise
July 25, 1991 – Sept. 12, 2020
Michael J. Wise passed away unexpectedly on Saturday September 12, 2020, at Ft. Jackson South Carolina, during basic training. He was born on July 25, 1991 in Leominster, MA, to James and Wendy (nee Wallace) Wise. Mike graduated from Kewaskum High School Class of 2009. On December 17, 2017, he married Ashley M. Christenson and they began their family. Mike served his country and community. He served with the Kewaskum Fire Department as an EMT. He loved soccer and coaching, but he especially loved his family and spending time with them. Mike is survived by his wife, Ashley; daughter, Rosalie; unborn baby Wise; parents, James and Wendy Wise; his brother, Brandon (Jia Long) Wise; grandparents Kenneth and Diane Wallace; grandfather Phillip Wise; aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Karen Wise.
The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with support and stories about their time with Michael.
Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project or Kewaskum Fire Department are appreciated.
Funeral services for Michael will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.