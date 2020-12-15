Michaleen ‘Mikie’ Raikovich, 72
Michaleen “Mikie” Raikovich entered eternal life on December 5, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Mikie was born on July 13, 1948, daughter of the late Nicholas and late Dorothy (nee Brefka) Raikovich. Mikie cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren, sharing her passion for gardening and all things nature related. Her backyard was the perfect setting for yard work and campfires with Alex, as well as fishing with Tanner. A visit from Haley would frequently lead to a thrift store excursion. Mikie shared her love of the family’s Croatian ancestry with Taylor and her love of crafting with Hunter. She enjoyed firefly catching with Jaxon, who was also teaching her the appropriate way to perform a Packer touchdown dance. Mikie also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, with her most memorable trips being to Croatia and her frequent visits to the Northwoods. She worked as a social worker in Ozaukee County for almost thirty years.
Mikie is survived by her loving children: Kim (Tony) DeCristoforo, Bruce (Michelle) Zentner, and Chad (Lisa) Zentner; grandchildren: Haley and Alex DeCristoforo, Tanner, Taylor and Hunter Zentner, and Jaxon Zentner; sister: Mira Raikovich; nieces: Angie Berens and Sarah Harmeyer; her constant furry companion Layla, other relatives and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory 979 N. Green Bay Road in Grafton on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 12-5 p.m., with a memorial service at 4 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Due to Mikie’s history as a social worker, the family has selected both Portal Industries and Ozaukee Advocates for suggested memorials due to how passionate she was about the services they provided to the community. In addition, given the joy and companionship Layla brought to Mikie’s life the last few years, the family has also selected MADACC, which is where they found each other.
“One more hug ...”