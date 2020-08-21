IRON RIDGE
Michelle Huiras
March 14, 1958 — Aug. 17, 2020
Mrs. Michelle Huiras of Iron Ridge passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Hartford on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was 62 years old.
Michelle was born on March 14, 1958, daughter of Michael “Mickey” and Joan Swatek Folz. She was raised in the Town of Belgium near Holy Cross and attended local schools, graduating from Ozaukee High School. On November 5, 1979 she was united in marriage with Martin “Marty” Huiras in Milwaukee. The couple lived in Belgium, Port Washington and Saukville before moving to Jackson and West Bend. They settled in Iron Ridge in 2016.
Mrs. Huiras was a selfdescribed “Crazy Cat Lady” and had a deep love for her three favorite felines. She enjoyed birdwatching and keeping an eye on the weather, especially watching storms develop. She was a horror movie aficionado, usually favoring films by Steven Spielberg or Stephen King. Michelle also loved watching WWE Wrestling, with The Undertaker being her particular favorite.
Survivors include her husband Marty, brothers Lawrence (Peggy) Folz of Belgium, Gary (Debbie) Folz of Holy Cross, Bill (Sue) Folz of the Town of Saukville and Jeff (Carol) Folz of Port Washington and “son-on-theheart” Jassen Thorsen of Milwaukee. She is further survived by other nieces and nephews, bothers-in-law Robert and Randy (Lynn) Huiras, sisters-in-law Chris (David) Dahl, Barb Thompson, and Janelle Thorsen, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Michelle will be laid to rest beside her parents in Holy Cross Cemetery, Town of Belgium.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.