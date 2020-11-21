KEWASKUM
Mitchell T. Ogi
February 24, 1954 — Nov. 18, 2020
Our dad, Mitchell T. Ogi, 66, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 18, 2020.
He was a well-known, loved, and respected person throughout the community of Kewaskum and beyond. Many who knew him often referred to him as family. Family is what Dad loved and cherished most. As Dad was on his way to heaven, he had his wife of 45 years, Shirley, and his children by his side. He was able to say, “I love you” to all of us one last time, as we were there to comfort him during his passing. Dad had a way of being able to talk to anyone and everyone. He was a person we all felt we could go to for anything. Not only did he like to talk to people, but he liked listening to their stories and perspectives as well. He took the time to get to know people and they often gravitated to him because of that. Often times growing up, it would be hard to leave public places without someone seeing him and striking up a conversation. That is the man he was. Dad loved people, and people loved him. He was not shy to share his opinion, but was also one to listen. He made us and others feel important. We have been so blessed to be able to have our “life talks” and “hugs” with him over the years.
Dad was born on February 24, 1954 to Dr. Charles and Donna (nee Mowrer) Ogi in Crestline, Ohio. Mitchell grew up in Kewaskum and graduated from Kewaskum High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. On August 16, 1975, he was united in marriage to Shirley Halderson in Galesville. Together, they raised their three children. Mitchell worked as an insurance agent for over 25 years and owned Kettle Moraine Insurance Agency. He was a member of the Rotary Club and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Mitchell also was in the church choir and the president of the board at Peace United Church of Christ. He had a passion for giving back to the community in various ways, such as giving scholarships to Kewaskum High School students. He enjoyed camping, cars, traveling, and riding his Harley motorcycle, taking a two-month-long road trip across the United States. He loved adventure and possibility. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Mitchell leaves behind to cherish his memory includes his loving wife, Shirley Ogi; his mother, Donna Ogi; three children, Matthew (Amy) Ogi, Emily (Matthew) Welt, and Ryan (Anna) Ogi; eight grandchildren, Abigail, Annah, Caleb, Elliana, and Judah Ogi and Lila, Thane, and Hudson Welt; two brothers, Kenneth (Linda) Ogi and Gregory (Julie) Ogi; a sister, Lizbeth (Todd) Dock; father-in-law, Louis Halderson; two brothers- in-law, Paul (Lyn) Halderson and Thomas (Lynn) Halderson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, Dr. Charles Ogi, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Rita Halderson.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Brian Wolter, all the physicians and team members of the Froedtert Health Care System, Cedar Lake Health & Rehab, and Samaritan Health Center for all the loving care provided to Mitchell throughout the years.
A private family funeral service in remembrance of Mitchell will be held.
