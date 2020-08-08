WEST BEND
Mona L. Christophersen
Nov. 10, 1934 — Aug. 4, 2020
Mona L. Christophersen (nee Pfaffenbach), 85, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1934 to the late Daniel and Lydia Pfaffenbach (nee Huth) in Milwaukee. On July 21, 1953 she was united in marriage to Eugene R. “Gene” Christophersen in Milwaukee. Together they raised their five children.
She was a longtime member of Christ Alone (formally known as Calvary) Evangelical Lutheran Church in Thiensville. She worked for the Brown Deer Bank and the Brown Deer High School Library. Mona enjoyed reading and together with Gene they traveled to almost all 50 States. Her family was the most important thing and loved spending time with all of them. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Mona leaves behind to cherish her memory include her five children, Holly (Dale) Mason, David (Jill) Christophersen, Scott (Lisa) Christophersen, Eric (Tracey) Christophersen, and Joel (Heidi) Christophersen; sixteen grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan), Daniel, Katherine (James), Rebecca (AJ), Emily (Matt), Nicki (Ben), Jamie (Phil), Joshua (Gina), Andrew (Michelle), Rachel, Hannah (Vinny), Jonathan (Heather), Ashley (Joshua), Justin (Tanae), Emma, and Ellie; 22 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene.
A private funeral service in remembrance of Mona will be held.
Memorials to Christ Alone Lutheran School, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, or Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Mona’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Cottages at Cedar Community for all their help and care.
