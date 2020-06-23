Mrs. Gwendolyn A. Mueller, 83
Mrs. Gwen Mueller of Cedarburg passed away Monday evening, June 15, 2020, at Sheboygan Senior Community Care in Sheboygan at the age of 83. Gwen was born in Milwaukee on August 5, 1936, daughter of James and Julia Tobin. She grew up in Brown Deer and attended local schools, transferring to Cedarburg High School. While there, she met a handsome young man named Bernie Mueller, whom she would marry shortly after graduating in 1954.
On October 16, 1954, the couple was united in marriage in Milwaukee. They settled in Cedarburg and started their family of 10 children. Gwen was a loving mother and devoted herself to raising her children. She enjoyed going to the stock car races with her husband, and the couple would frequently travel around eastern Wisconsin to local tracks. Bernie preceded Gwen in death on April 8 of this year. Mrs. Mueller was a faithful member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg, and had been a clerk at Baumann & Hoffmann Hardware in Cedarburg for several years.
Survivors include her children: Steven (the late Joanne) Mueller, Mary (Dennis) Leist, Nancy (the late Neil) Nelson, Sally (Scott) Reimers, Becky (Keith) Olson, Judy (Alan) Holthaus, Terry (Niel) Filter, Edward (Lilliana) Mueller and Peter (Brenda) Mueller. She is further survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 (and one soon-to-be expected) great-grandchildren; sisters Kathy (Jonathon) Brown and Sue (Robert) Jacky; brother William Tobin; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie; their daughter, Cindy Mueller; sister Phyllis Tobin, and brother James “Buddy” Tobin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Saturday, June 27, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
We urge you to remember social distancing protocol during the visitation and service period. Seating for the service will be limited to 50 people.
Mrs. Mueller will be laid to rest beside her husband and daughter at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery following the service. Memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice are suggested in lieu of flowers.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.