Myra Kay Zeiske
June 14, 1949 — May 27, 2020
Myra Kay Zeiske (Tweedale), age 70, of Jackson passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer. Myra was born June 14, 1949, in Green Bay to Alvin and Imogene (DeWitt) Tweedale. She was united in marriage to Frank G. Zeiske on January 29, 1997. She worked in accounting her entire working career. She worked two jobs most of her life. She liked staying busy and socializing with people.
She loved traveling with her family. Took many trips to South Dakota and Yellowstone, also many cruises and trips to Alaska and Arizona. She was a kindhearted person. She was always willing to help. If you needed help, she was there. She loved dogs, especially her dog Spike.
Myra is survived by her husband, Frank; her daughter, Robin Choy; her grandchildren Nicole Thyes, Anthony Choy, Cassandra Choy, Tyler (Rachel) Choy; great-grandchildren Amara Thyes, Kyla Choy, Gianni Esparza, Luciano Esparza; mother, Imogene Tweedale; sisters Nancy (John) Steffes, Cindy (Ed) Schultz, Tina (Mike) Coniff; brother, Scott (Jean) Tweedale; and sister-in-law Dorothy Zeiske. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other loved relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Tweedale; sister Debra Pollatz; brother Peter Tweedale; parents-in-law, Gilbert and Clara (Berscheit) Zeiske; brother-in-law John Zeiske; and sister-in-law Kathleen Louie.
To honor Myra’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Myra’s inurnment will take place privately in Nicolet Memorial Gardens — Shrine of the Good Shepherd in Green Bay.
The Shimon Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.