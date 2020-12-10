Nancy Bako (nee McKindley), 64
Nancy Bako (nee McKindley) passed away December 7, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Beloved wife of Steve. Amazing, supportive and fun-loving mother of Laura Breimon and Jenny Bako. Gramma of Emma, Nick, Kate, Calvin and Gus. Further survived by her brother Mark. Preceded in death by her parents Homer and Mary Jo McKindley. Memorial Service Friday, December 18 at Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton (979 N. Green Bay Rd) at 5:00 PM. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association are greatly appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg is serving the family, 262-377-0380.