WEST BEND
Nancy J. Mason
June 1, 1932 — April 27, 2020
Nancy J. Mason, 87, of West Bend died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Cedar Crossings West Bend.
She was born on June 1, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, to Clayton and Vera (nee Reisinger) Henry. She was united in marriage to Hugh Mason on January 4, 1958, and in 1968 the couple moved to West Bend. Nancy graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in education, and taught in both Ohio and Wisconsin. She ran Creative Preschool Experiences in the ’70s and early ’80s, and worked for a number of years at the West Bend Community Library. She spent the ’90s acting as the deputy city clerk of West Bend. Nancy loved music and theater, and directed and acted in countless plays and musicals throughout her life. She was an integral part of Musical Masquers, a local community theater organization, for over 50 years. Nancy was a member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, and sang in the choir for many years.
She is survived by her two children, Jeffrey (Nancy) Mason of Menomonee Falls and Carrie (Craig) Telke of Apex, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Mitchell and Kelsey Mason and Claudia and Hugh Telke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Mason; two children, Amy Jo and Hugh Jr.; brother, Clayton Henry Jr., and sister, Barbara Louden.
Memorials to the West Bend Labyrinth Garden Earth Sculpture are appreciated.
Nancy’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cedar Community Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Private service were held.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.