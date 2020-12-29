Nancy S. Engstrom, 67
Nancy S. Engstrom, 67, of Grafton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Nancy was born on July 10, 1953, to Arlene and Arthur Goebel in Moline, IL. After graduating from Moline High School in 1971, she went on to study science and obtained an associate’s degree at Black Hawk College. There she met her college sweetheart, Dave, and went on become a cytotechnologist in Chicago at Michael Reese Hospital.
Nancy and David united in marriage on June 19, 1976, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moline, IL. They resided in Davenport, Iowa and Normal, IL, prior to settling in Grafton, where they raised their four children. Nancy was a stay-at-home mom when the kids were young and enjoyed volunteering for meals on wheels and PACE.
Nancy was a long-standing parishioner of St. Joseph’s Parish in Grafton and enjoyed writing birthday cards to parishioners.
Nancy was a loved daughter, niece, aunt, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was especially proud of her husband and would talk about Dave to anyone who would listen and would want to be by his side at all times. In addition to her family and friends, she took delight in her faith, word search puzzle books, pictures of her grandchildren, watching “Wheel of Fortune” and going out to dinner with Dave. We will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 44 1/2 years, David; children: Lisa (Cory) Robertson of Glendale, Jenny (Richard) De La Cruz of Cedarburg, Eric (Amie) Engstrom of Port Washington and Katie (Marshal) Clark of Grafton; grandchildren: Terry Robertson, Kaitlyn, Wyatt and William De La Cruz, Connor Engstrom, Hunter, Noah and Logan Clark. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Arlene W. and Arthur J. Goebel. She is further survived by her brother, Gary (Catherine) Goebel, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Thank you to Aurora At Home hospice for their kind and special care during her final days of life.
Funeral service in memory of Nancy will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Mueller Funeral home, 979 N Green Bay Road, Grafton, WI 53024. Visitation is at 1 p.m. with service starting at 2 p.m. Interment will follow to burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.
The Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Engstrom family.