Norbert Joseph Schiek, Jr.
May 23, 1938 — Nov. 21, 2020
Norbert Joseph Schiek, Jr., of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Norbert was born on May 23, 1938, in Milwaukee to Louise and Norbert Schiek Sr. The oldest son of nine, Norbert frequently helped out at the family gas station. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee in 1957. From 1962 to 1964 he served in the United States Army, stationed overseas in Germany. Norbert later helped out at the family resort Schiek’s Long Lake Resort in Campbellsport.
This is where he met the love of his life, Josephine Symalla, and on October 14, 1967, they were united in marriage in St. Paul, Minnesota. Josephine passed away on December 9, 2014. His work ethic and dedication to his family led him to work for many years at P & H Mining and Kohler Company as an industrial engineer. He was also a skilled wood craftsman, building wooden model cars which he sold at many art shows in his spare time.
Family was very important to Norbert. He was a dedicated, kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his three children, Pamela M. Schiek of Oostburg, Norbert G. (Clarissa) Schiek of Cedarburg and Bryan (Bridgette) Schiek of Wauwatosa; six grandchildren, Nathan, Anissa, Bella, Zoe, Maya and Logan Schiek; five brothers, Jack (Jane) Schiek of Hales Corners. Joseph (Gerry) Schiek of Fond du Lac, James (Peggy) Schiek of Omro, and Jerry Schiek of Franklin; two sisters, Mary Ries of Slinger, and Kathy (Harvery) Ranthum of Kewaskum; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Josephine, Norbert was preceded in death by his brother Jeff; and his niece, Jennifer Ranthum.
A memorial Mass for Norbert will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michaels, Father Jacob Strand officiating. Burial of his cremains will be at the parish cemetery following Mass.
Norbert’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for the loving care they provided.
