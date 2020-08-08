WEST BEND
Norma W. Warnkey
Oct. 13, 1924 — Aug. 3, 2020
Norma W. Warnkey (Voeks), age 95 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020 at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
Norma was born on October 13, 1924 in the town of Farmington to August and Anna Voeks (Schultz). She was united in marriage to Robert Warnkey on February 5, 1949 in Kewaskum. Robert passed away on June 26, 1967.
Norma worked at Amity Leather in West Bend and prior to that, served as a Nanny to special “Miracles,” Bernie and Norman, whom she remained in contact with until her passing. After retiring, she went on to teach a weekly craft class at the Washington County Senior Citizen Center for decades and also organized their Senior Center Craft Sales. She coordinated Samaritan Bingo events during many of those years.
Norma was active at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend, where she was a long time member. She taught both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and volunteered for many duties at St. John’s Lutheran School, including working in the school library and helping in the lunchroom.
She was an avid gardener and enjoyed crafting, sewing, cooking & baking, fishing, and the occasional Bingo trip.
Those Norma leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Scott (Nicki) Warnkey; four grandchildren, Tammy Voeks, Toni Voeks, Ronald S. Voeks, Jr., and Laura Voeks; and daughter-in-law, Bernice Voeks. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Robert; Norma was preceded in death by her son, Ronald S. Voeks; two sisters, Leona (Lloyd) Reysen and Celesta (Donald) Jones.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family completely understands that that people may not feel comfortable attending, and graciously respects that decision. For those that do choose to attend, visitation time has been shortened and we would ask that attendees refrain from hugging, kissing and shaking hands during the visitation, ceremony, and burial. A simple smile and nod as an expression of sympathy are perfectly fine. Because of the risks involved, a small luncheon will not be held.
Funeral Service for Norma will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Myrhum Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St. – West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor David Nieman officiating. Interment will be held at 9:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Union Cemetery in West Bend.
Norma’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 pm until the time of service.
Norma’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Ivy Manor II for the loving care they provided.
Norma's perseverance in life remained with her throughout her many years. She faced challenges with optimism and determination. She was fond of saying “You can always find something good in everything,” and truly believed it.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Norma’s arrangements.