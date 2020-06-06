SAUKVILLE
Norman Schultz
Jan. 22, 1940 — June 4, 2020
Norman Schultz, age 80 years, of Saukville was called home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. Norman was born on January 22, 1940, in Grafton to Wallace and Leona Schultz (Opper). He was united in marriage to Caroline Brueggen on October 29, 1977, in St. John Lutheran Church in Fredonia. Norman worked for Oswald Service Station in his younger years. He then worked in small-engine repair and as a tool and die maker. Norman also worked for Mercury Marine, Bolens FMC Troy-Bilt Manufacturing, and retired from KMC Stamping.
Norman was an antique tractor enthusiast going to tractor shows and tractor pulls around the state with his son, Nathan. When Nathan passed, he no longer attended the tractor shows. Norman also enjoyed fishing and fixing lawn and garden equipment for family, friends or anyone who would ask.
Those Norman leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, Caroline; two daughters, Nanette (James) Harris and Cory (Paul) Austin; three sons, Russell Schultz, Patrick (Michelle) Schultz, and David (Amelia) Schultz; and ten grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Margie (Fred) Hoppe; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his son Nathan Schultz; and brother, Lloyd (Joyce) Schultz.
Funeral Service for Norman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church (824 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia, WI 53021) with Pastor Marshal Frisque officiating. Interment at Waubeka Union Cemetery in Fredonia following the service.
Norman’s family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the family appreciated.
Norman’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center for the loving care they provided.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
