HARTFORD
Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Lorenzen
Dec. 15, 1929 — Sept. 11, 2020
Patricia A. “Pat” Lorenzen (nee Lasecke), age 90, of Hartford passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, after a long and fulfilling social life.
She was born December 15, 1929 to the late Frank and Ruth Lasecke in Stevens Point. She attended St. Peter’s grade school and PJ Jacobs High School. She attended UW-Stevens Point where she met Richard “Dick” Lorenzen. They were married on June 10, 1950, and therefore earned her MRS degree. Pat and Dick raised four children, and lived in Rollo, IL, Weyauwega, and Juneau before settling in Hartford where Dick taught at the high school for 32 years. After getting her master’s degree from UW-Whitewater, Pat taught middle school math at Central Middle School for 23 years. Pat was very active in her church, First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of Mary Circle. She was active in AAUW, three bridge groups, a sheepshead group, and a very special Circle of Friends which met for over 30 years. Pat was an avid knitter and gardener. She knit many sweaters and afghans that she enjoyed giving to her family. Her children had the joy of enjoying her many pies, especially her prize-winning Lemon Meringue Pie.
Pat and Dick loved to travel. They golfed at Elderhostels around the U.S., ran a resort at Phillips, and toured European countries on many visits and traveled to the Holy Land, Russia, Spain, Germany, Egypt, England, Denmark, Rome, and many more interesting countries.
Survivors include three children, Kate of Marathon, Bill (Kari) of Louisburg, KS, David (Patrice) of Steamboat Springs, CO; one daughter-in-law, Sue (Tom) Lorenzen of Rochester, MI; six grandchildren, Adam (EuNice), Nick (Abby) Missy, Eric (Sarah), Kira, and Renee; 10 great-grandchildren, Alex, Samuel, Chris, Max, Vincent, Margaret, Ella, Alex, Emily, and Samantha; a brother, Frank of San Jose, CA, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard; a son, Thomas; sisters-in- law Helen, Dorothy, and Anne.
A time of visitation for Pat will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.