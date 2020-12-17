SLINGER
Patricia A. Somann
Nov. 5, 1970 - Dec. 14, 2020
Patricia A. Somann, of Slinger, passed away after complications with an infection on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the age of 50. She was born on November 5, 1970, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Floyd and Nancy (nee Zickert) Loper.
Tricia was well loved and cared for by her boyfriend, Doug. She found working for his business Classic Carpet Cleaning rewarding and was fond of many of the customers. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and was passionate about anything tropical. Her love for palm trees and sunshine matched her sunny disposition. She will be fondly remembered as a generous, caring and loving woman.
She will be sadly missed by her sisters Debbie (the late John) Schultz, Linda Martin, Kathy Garcia and brother Floyd (Ramona) Loper Jr. She is further survived by her boyfriend Doug Mueller, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her fur babies Pebbles and Bam Bam.
To honor Patricia’s wishes, no services will be held. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.