Patricia Harriet Teschner, 93
On July 15, 2020, our loving mother, Patricia H. Teschner, passed away at the age of 93.
She was a wonderful mother and wife who always put her family first. Patricia was known for her quick, witty sense of humor, her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Everyone loved Pat. She always set high family standards of strength, confidence and maintaining good values to strive for happiness in life.
Patricia always enjoyed joining community activities. She loved square dancing with her husband, joining neighbor book clubs, bird watching the cardinals and hummingbirds, knitting and crocheting.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Mel Teschner; grandsons, Jason Smith and Michael Sieg. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Sieg (Roland), Terri Norton (Mike); grandchildren, Andy Smith (Lauren), Natalie Boser (Jason); great-grandchildren Brody, Ashur, Madelyn, Ethan and Lydia.
A private service will take place as requested by Pat. She was very loved and will be in our hearts forever.